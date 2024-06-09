Knicks reportedly interested in Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns
The New York Knicks would like to pair Jalen Brunson with Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.
That's according to a report from Heavy Sports' Sean Deveney, who quoted an anonymous Eastern Conference general manager in saying the Knicks would be "100% expected" to pursue Towns if the Timberwolves made him available. That would seem to be a pretty big and unlikely if, though.
"That team is in flux. They want to keep building off what they did this year, but they just can't afford it. So I would think it is 100% expected that if they move on from him when the dust settles, the Knicks are going to be there," the GM was quoted by Heavy Sports as saying, referring to the Wolves.
Well, that's not entirely true. While the Wolves will be over the luxury tax, and possibly the second apron, next season, there seems to be a willingness to pay it coming off a Western Conference finals appearance. Mike Conley also recently said he'd be "surprised" if there were major roster changes.
The Timberwolves were three wins away from the NBA Finals this season with the entire core of the roster under contract next season. They have the perfect opportunity to run it back and make a run at their first Finals appearance in franchise history. It wouldn't make sense to blow it up now.