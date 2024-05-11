Micah Nori named as possible candidate for Lakers' head coaching job
According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Timberwolves' top assistant Micah Nori is one of the Lakers' top two choices for their open head coaching job.
Former Timberwolves assistant coach David Adelman, who is now with the Nuggets is the team's other top choice according to Buha.
“Yes, I can confirm that (Nori and Adelman) those are two of the Lakers’ candidates during this coaching search. I think both guys are quality candidates," he said. "I think if they are going the assistant coaching route, those would probably be my top two choices, and it sounds like the Lakers or at least some people with the Lakers feel the same way."
Nori, 50 years old, has been with the Timberwolves since 2021 and he has been an assistant in the NBA since 2009 on five different teams. Chris Finch's unforeseen injury has given Nori the spotlight he deserves and the Lakers seem impressed by his increased role so far in the Western Conference semifinals.
The Lakers head coaching job is different than any other in the NBA and dozens of other names have been mentioned as possible candidates. Whether it is in Los Angeles or not, Nori has proven that he deserves a chance to be a head coach in the NBA.