NBA Cup courts leaked in video game? If true, Wolves are going green
Last season's inaugural NBA Cup gave every team the chance to have an alternate court design at their home arenas. The video game NBA 2K25 has perhaps provided users an early look at what the designs could feature for the 2024 iteration of the event.
The Timberwolves had a predominantly light-blue design for last year's tournament. The home team wore their city edition uniforms during last season's in-season tournament, but according to the 2K25 leak, the Timberwolves will wear their statement gray uniforms this season while playing home games on a court with the team's aurora-green color scheme.
None of the leaked images have been confirmed by the team or league, but the video game has renderings of all 30 courts for the NBA Cup.
Minnesota's NBA Cup campaign will tip off on Nov. 12 against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road, and their first home game in the event will be Nov. 26 against the Houston Rockets.