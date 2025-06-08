All Timberwolves

Prince-themed jersey rumored to return for Timberwolves

A fan-favorite look could return for the Wolves next season.

Tony Liebert

Feb 13, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts to a call of a ball tipped out of bounds in the first half against the Houston Rockets at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts to a call of a ball tipped out of bounds in the first half against the Houston Rockets at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fans are clamoring for the Timberwolves to make a jersey change this offseason. There are rumors that they could be bringing back a fan-favorite look, it just might not be the one fans were hoping for.

X account ProLine Mockups made a post on Saturday with every NBA's City Edition uniforms rumored to release in 2025-26. The Timberwolves are expected to bring back their 2018-19 Prince-themed pink and blue uniforms, according to the post.

Related: Report: Knicks have interest in Wolves' Chris Finch as new head coach

Many fans are pleading for the Wolves to bring back their look from the early 2000s, which notably included a black uniform with green trees on the trim. There have been numerous rumors that they might make a change, but this is the first of the Prince-themed jerseys.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves Rumors