Prince-themed jersey rumored to return for Timberwolves
A fan-favorite look could return for the Wolves next season.
Fans are clamoring for the Timberwolves to make a jersey change this offseason. There are rumors that they could be bringing back a fan-favorite look, it just might not be the one fans were hoping for.
X account ProLine Mockups made a post on Saturday with every NBA's City Edition uniforms rumored to release in 2025-26. The Timberwolves are expected to bring back their 2018-19 Prince-themed pink and blue uniforms, according to the post.
Many fans are pleading for the Wolves to bring back their look from the early 2000s, which notably included a black uniform with green trees on the trim. There have been numerous rumors that they might make a change, but this is the first of the Prince-themed jerseys.
