Report: Julius Randle remains on Miami Heat's radar
While local insiders in Minnesota aren't hearing any trade buzz about Julius Randle, the view from New York appears to be a bit different.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, Randle could be a piece to help facilitate a bigger trade that includes the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler.
"Keep an eye on Minnesota in a Butler deal," Begley reported Tuesday. "In the offseason, the Heat were one of the teams that expressed interest in trading for Julius Randle, per SNY sources. Randle has remained on the Heat's radar during the Butler saga, sources say."
Begley says Miami and Minnesota "have been in touch on Butler trades". It's literally impossible for Minnesota to trade for Butler because of the restrictions resulting from being over the second apron of the luxury tax. The Wolves, however, could help facilitate a larger trade.
For now, this is nothing more than Begley saying Minnesota is a team to keep an eye on and that Miami had previous interest in Randle.
Couple key points:
1. The Timberwolves cannot trade for Jimmy Butler. He makes too much money and Minnesota can't aggregate salaries to match his.
2. The Timberwolves cannot trade for Bradley Beal for the same reason.
3. That means Minnesota would have to be a facilitator in deal involving Butler and/or Beal.
