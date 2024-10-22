Report: LeBron, Bronny likely to make NBA history in opener against Timberwolves
The season opener between the Timberwolves and Lakers is more than a basketball game Tuesday night in Los Angeles. It could also mark the first moment that father and son, LeBron James and Bronny James, are on the court together in an NBA game that counts.
Never before have a father and son shared the court in an NBA regular season game, but it sounds like that's going to change with history being made Tuesday night, perhaps at the start of the second quarter, when the Lakers host the Timberwolves.
“I would expect, as long as the game is going okay, be in your seat at the start of the 2nd quarter," ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday morning, clearly suggesting that Bronny's debut could come with LeBron on the quarter against the Timberwolves.
While LeBron and Bronny will likely steal the spotlight, we'll be looking forward to seeing Anthony Edwards playing alongside Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle, both of whom were sent to Minnesota in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade with the Knicks.
We're also looking forward to seeing what kind of offensive game Jaden McDaniels will bring in his fifth season, in addition to getting a first look at how much playing time Naz Reid, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, will have now that Towns is gone.
Two other underrated things to pay attention to will be how hungry Randle is playing against the team that drafted him and how TNT's panel of experts — namely Shaq and Barkley — speak about Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves as a whole.
The game is scheduled to start around 9 p.m. CT.