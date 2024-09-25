Report: Timberwolves agree to deal with guard Trevor Keels
The Timberwolves have agreed to a deal with 21-year-old guard Trevor Keels, according to a report from Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto. Terms of the contract were not immediately clear.
Keels spent last season with the Timberwolves' G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Keels played in 23 games and averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 32 minutes per game.
Keels was a second-round draft pick by the New York Knicks in 2022 and spent the majority of that season in the G League, where he played 24 games and averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 boards in 31.3 minutes per game. Keels played three NBA games for the Knicks that season, too.
Keels played on season of college basketball at Duke in 2021-22, starting 26 of 36 games while averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.