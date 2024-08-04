Report: Timberwolves 'have shown interest' in free agent Marcus Morris
We are just over 50 days away from training camp opening for the 2024-25 NBA season and the Timberwolves might not be done building their roster. According to Keith Pompey of the Philladeplhia Inquirer, Minnesota is one of six teams interested in free agent forward Marcus Morris.
Morris is 34 years old and coming off his least productive season in nearly a decade. After four seasons with the Clippers, he played 49 games with the 76ers and Cavaliers last season and averaged 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds on 43.9/40.3/81.8 shooting splits.
He was dealt from Los Angeles to San Antonio at the trade deadline last season but agreed to a contract buyout and then ended up in Cleveland. Minnesota reportedly showed interest in bringing him in at the time, and it appears they still have eyes on him.
However, according to Pompey's report, it seems as if a return to the Cavaliers or even the 76ers seems like the most likely scenario for Morris.
“For Morris’ comfort level, the Sixers and Cavs appear to have the best chances to land him. After being bought out by the Spurs, Morris signed with Cleveland in March. He fit in nicely and was one of their best players in the postseason," Pompey wrote.
The Timberwolves completed a sign and trade with Kyle Anderson this offseason, sending him to the Warriors before signing veteran Joe Ingles as a replacement.