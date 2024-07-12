Report: Timberwolves have shown interest in Landry Shamet
The Timberwolves have one open spot on the roster and one name to watch is free-agent guard Landry Shamet.
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Shamet has "received exploratory interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks."
Shamet, 27, averaged 7.1 points and shot 33.8% from 3-point range in 46 games with the Washington Wizards this past season. It was a down year from deep as Shamet is a career 38.7% 3-point shooter.
He shot between 36% and 38.7% from 3-point range in the previous four seasons and he was a lights-out 42.2% from deep as a 21-year-old in 2018-19 –– and he did that on five attempts per game.
