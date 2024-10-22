Report: Warriors had talks with Wolves before KAT was traded to Knicks
Nearly three weeks after Karl-Anthony Towns was traded to the Knicks in a blockbuster deal, information has emerged about the Timberwolves also allegedly holding discussions with the Warriors about their star big man.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that Golden State gauged Minnesota's interest in a potential deal, but it seems like the package did not approach the level that they received from New York.
“In the last couple of months, the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves had a conversation about Karl Anthony-Towns, league sources told Slater, but it didn’t go anywhere. The Timberwolves targeted a specific package from the New York Knicks that the Warriors didn’t possess. There’s no other obvious big name immediately available as the regular season arrives.”
A hypothetical package from the Warriors would've likely revolved around their core of young talents, such as Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody, with presumably some picks attached.
It's clear that the Timberwolves are currently in a championship window, so adding Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle gives them two players who can help the team win immediately. It's also worth noting that DiVincenzo is on an extremely team-friendly contract and that the Knicks threw in Detroit's 2025, lottery-protected first-round pick.