Report: Wolves 'looked to find a trade' for Keita Bates-Diop before waiving him
Keita Bates-Diop was reportedly being shopped ahead of the start of the Wolves' season, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer. Unable to find a trade, the Wolves waived the 28-year-old forward on Monday.
Bates-Diop was not seen at Saturday's practice, leading to further speculation that he could be seen as the final cut as the Wolves look to trim their roster down. Teams are required to get their rosters to down to a max of 18 players before Tuesday's roster deadline.
"The Timberwolves have looked to find a trade for veteran Keita Bates-Diop, sources said, to allow Minnesota to keep a personal favorite of president Tim Connelly on the roster: PJ Dozier," Fischer posted on Threads on Saturday.
Bates-Diop was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York and saw Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Bates-Diop to Minnesota. If Bates-Diop were to make the final roster, it would be his second stint with Minnesota., having played for the Wolves from 2018 to early 2020.
The 28-year-old forward spent time with Brooklyn and Phoenix last season, averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds-per-game in 53 games. Minnesota tip off their regular season Tuesday night in Los Angeles.