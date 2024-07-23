Report: Wolves 'under strong consideration' to play opening night, Christmas Day
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Minnesota Timberwolves could be under the spotlight next season with more national TV games than ever before, including on opening night and Christmas Day.
Stein reports that the Wolves are "under strong consideration to play both on Opening Night — in the Western Conference game that follows Boston's TBA ring-night season opener on TNT on Oct. 22 — as well as on Christmas Day."
There have been rumblings of Minnesota being featured on Christmas Day since their deep playoff run earlier this year. Stein mentions that it would be only the third time that the franchise has been featured on Christmas.
The Timberwolves have historically been snubbed from national TV games since they were founded in 1989. If they wind up being featured on opening night and Christmas Day, it surely has a lot to do with the rising star power of Anthony Edwards, who at 22 years old is rapidly ascending among the best players in the game.