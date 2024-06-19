Reports: Timberwolves have 'definite interest' in Bronny James
According to Bronny James' agent, Rich Paul, the Minnesota Timberwolves have interest in selecting him in next week's NBA draft. James has notably only worked out for the Suns and Lakers.
"There are other teams that love Bronny. For example, Minnesota, Dallas, Toronto. If it's not the Lakers, it will be someone else. Minnesota would love to get Bronny in, but I don't know who their owner is going to be," Paul told ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony.
KSTP-TV's Darren Wolfson took the report further, saying Minnesota has "definite interest" in Bronny but it is "a darn near lock that Bronny isn’t landing here and not working out here."
James is the oldest son of NBA legend LeBron James. After a suffering cardiac arrest – for which he received treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota – before his freshman season at USC, he struggled to find his footing in the Pac-12. He finished the season averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Minnesota owns the 27th and 37th picks in the June 26-27 draft. Bronny is believed by most insiders to be a late second-round pick, so the Timberwolves selecting him at 27 or 37 might be considered a significant reach.
Bronny's situation is quite polarizing as many people have hypothesized that teams interested in him may have an ulterior motive to get LeBron in the future with hopes that LeBron would want to play with his son in the NBA.