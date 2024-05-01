Chris Finch 'out of surgery' and 'spirits are remarkably high'
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch went through successful surgery on his ruptured patellar tendon Wednesday, an injury he suffered in Game 4 vs. the Phoenix Suns after colliding with Mike Conley Jr.
Wolves assistant coach Micah Nori said Chris Finch is “out of surgery" and "it went well," adding that Finch's "spirits are remarkably high."
The plan is for Finch to travel to Denver for their series against the Nuggets, but he's not expected to get there until Friday, the day before Game 1.
A report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski earlier in the week said the team is still figuring out how the coaching situation will work, but Finch will be required to keep his entire right leg in a brace, unlikely to bend, so if he isn't able to park on the sidelines to start the series, Nori would coach Game 1 with Finch possibly communicating to the team from the locker room.
Games 1 and 2 will take place Saturday and Monday in Denver. The Wolves will then come home for Game 3 next Friday and Game 4 on Sunday, May 12.
The situation seems to be fluid as Finch recovers.