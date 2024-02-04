Chris Finch will learn All-Star Game fate Sunday
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves can send head coach Chris Finch to the All-Star Game and all they have to do is beat the Houston Rockets.
Finch will learn Sunday if he and his coaching staff are headed to Indianapolis for this month's All-Star festivities. The coaching staff of the team with the best record in each conference two weeks before the Feb. 18 game is awarded the coaching duties.
Minnesota (34-15) is tied with Oklahoma City (34-15) entering play Sunday. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head (they split the season series 2-2), so the second tiebreaker that could come into play is conference record, which favors the Timberwolves. Minnesota is 23-8 in the West while the Thunder are 21-11.
If Minnesota beats Houston, Finch and his staff are in. If Minnesota loses and the Thunder beat the Raptors, Mark Daigneault and his staff are in.
If both Minnesota and Oklahoma City lose and the Clippers beat Miami, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and his staff will represent the Western Conference.
In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics own the best record but coach Joe Mazzulla isn't eligible because he coached the 2023 All-Star Game. That paved the way for Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks staff to earn the honor.