League-wide poll ranks Wolves' Michael Grady, Jim Petersen among best local broadcast teams
Timberwolves broadcast team Michael Grady and Jim Petersen ranked as the No. 6 local team in the entire NBA, according to an Awful Announcing league-wide poll.
Now in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Timberwolves will no longer have a local broadcast option, but Petersen and Grady received much-deserved praise after one of the best seasons in franchise history.
"Jim Pete" has been a television analyst with the Timberwolves since 2003, now acting as the color commentator on every broadcast. Grady has been with the team as the play-by-play announcer since 2022, replacing longtime announcer Dave Benz.
Bally Sports is currently going through a transition stage, leading to blackouts with the Minnesota Twins broadcasts on Comcast/Xfinity, so there might be questions about where the Wolves' broadcast will be next season, but wherever it is, Grady and Petersen are one of the best in the league.
Petersen and Grady only trail the Hornets, Bulls, Pelicans, Nets and Knicks' broadcast teams. According to the poll, the Wolves previously ranked No. 5 (2016) and No. 15 (2020). The list was voted on by NBA fans.