Wolves' Anderson available, Suns' Allen a gametime decision for Game 3
Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is available for Friday night's Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters pregame. Meanwhile, Suns coach Frank Vogel told reporters that guard Grayson Allen will be a gametime decision, but Allen was later ruled out for the contest.
Anderson was listed as questionable before the game with a right hip pointer, an injury that he suffered during the Wolves' Game 1 victory. Finch said Anderson's status was "to be determined" ahead of Game 2, but Anderson did not see any action in that one, which the Wolves also won.
Allen, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury during Game 1 and was listed as questionable for Game 2. He did return to start the game for the Suns, but he exited during the third quarter after appearing to re-injure the ankle. Allen was very slow to get up and later was helped off to the locker room.
The Timberwolves and Suns meet for a late 9:30 p.m. tipoff Friday night in Phoenix. The Timberwolves have a 2-0 series lead and will be looking to take a 3-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in franchise history when they take the court Friday night.