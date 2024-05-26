Tony Brothers will be referee crew chief for Wolves-Mavs Game 3
The Mavericks had a 3-3 record in the regular season when Brothers was in charge.
The referee assignments for Game 3 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks Sunday night have been confirmed.
Tony Brothers will lead the team as crew chief, with Ben Taylor confirmed as referee, Curtis Blair the umpire, and Nick Buchert the alternate.
The last time Brothers officiated as Timberwolves playoff game, they lost 117-90 at Target Center in Game 3 of the series against the Denver Nuggets.
During the regular season, the Wolves won one and lost two games that Brothers refereed.
The Dallas Mavericks saw more of him during the regular season, going 3-3 in his games.
Game 3 gets underway at 7 p.m. CT Sunday in Texas on TNT.
