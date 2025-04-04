Watch: Anthony Edwards appears to roll ankle after stepping on Nets coach
Edwards briefly exited but returned to Thursday night's game.
In this story:
An injury by the opposing team's coach isn't something you see every day.
But that's what happened to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York. After making a 3-pointer on the baseline, Edwards fell into Nets coach Jordi Fernandez and appeared to roll his ankle. He was helped off the court and exited to the locker room.
But Edwards, like he so often does, returned from what looked like a potentially scary injury after the halftime break.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
Recommended articles
Published