How Trail Blazers' Brutal Schedule Could Pay Off in Long Run
The Portland Trail Blazers are heading into the 2024-25 NBA season with low expectations, at least on paper. The team is projected to finish near the bottom of the league standings, positioning them as strong contenders for the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NBA Draft.
This outlook is largely due to their young, inexperienced roster, which lacks the depth and star power needed to compete at a high level in the NBA. However, what makes their upcoming season even more challenging is the grueling schedule that awaits them starting in late October.
The Blazers face a daunting task right out of the gate, with six of their first ten games against teams that made the playoffs last season. All ten of these games are against Western Conference opponents, each of which could easily be in the hunt for a playoff or play-in spot.
There are no easy nights in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, and Portland’s young squad will be tested early and often. Compounding their challenges is the geographical disadvantage of being located in the far Pacific Northwest, with the closest NBA team, the Sacramento Kings, nearly 600 miles away. This isolation adds to the difficulty of their schedule, as the Blazers will rack up miles traveling to face teams that are already more seasoned and experienced.
Given these circumstances, it’s not surprising that the Blazers are projected to struggle this season. But there is a silver lining: the potential to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Unlike the 2024 draft, where no clear-cut top prospect emerged, the 2025 draft will feature a marquee player in Duke forward Cooper Flagg.
Flagg, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound phenom, is widely regarded as a future NBA superstar. His versatility, basketball IQ, and ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor make him a coveted prospect. Flagg’s resume already includes accolades such as USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year, national high school player of the year, and McDonald’s All-American honors.
Should the Blazers’ season unfold as expected, they will be in prime position to draft Flagg and potentially reshape their future around his immense talent. While this season may be tough for Portland fans, the prospect of landing a player like Flagg offers hope for a brighter tomorrow.
The Blazers are in line; the only thing left to do now is mess it up like many expect them to.
