2 Former Blazers Officially Removed From NBA 2K25
As the Portland Trail Blazers prepare for the 2024-25 season, fans may not be filled with anticipation for the team's prospects, but there's still excitement brewing for the release of NBA 2K25.
Many are eagerly awaiting the annual video game, set to launch on Sept. 6. However, for those hoping to relive memories of former Blazers players, there’s some disappointing news—two former Trail Blazers, Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard, will not be featured in the game.
Both Vonleh and Leonard played for the Blazers between 2015 and 2019, and each had been a first-round draft pick. Leonard, selected 11th overall by Portland in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Illinois, spent the first seven years of his career with the team.
Leonard became a familiar face for Blazers fans, playing a key role in several playoff runs, including the 2019 Western Conference Finals—the team’s first appearance at that level since 2000.
Over 393 games with Portland, Leonard averaged 5.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game. His contributions, particularly during the team’s successful playoff campaigns, made him a notable player during his tenure.
Leonard last played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023. Prior to that, he spent two seasons with the Miami Heat.
Vonleh, on the other hand, joined the Blazers in 2015 after being traded by the Charlotte Hornets. Vonleh, the 9th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, came to Portland with high expectations. However, despite his potential, he didn’t quite live up to the star status many had anticipated.
During his three seasons with the Blazers, Vonleh averaged 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 27 percent from three-point range.
Vonleh last played in the NBA in 2023 with the Boston Celtics, but his career never fully took off as hoped. Vonleh had played for the Hornets, Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, and the Celtics before he headed to play overseas in China.
For fans who were looking forward to playing with Leonard and Vonleh in NBA 2K25, it’s a bit of a letdown to learn they won’t be included in the game.
While their absence may be felt by those who remember their contributions to the Blazers during their time, the game will still offer plenty of excitement with the current roster and other historical players.
