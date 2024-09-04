2 Former Blazers Officially Removed From NBA 2K25

NBA players officially removed from 2K25:



- John Wall

- Blake Griffin

- Andre Iguodala

- Goran Dragic

- Serge Ibaka

- Meyers Leonard

- Will Barton

- Noah Vonleh

- Dewayne Dedmon

- Frank Kaminsky

- Rodney McGruder

- JaMychal Green

- Nerlens Noel



