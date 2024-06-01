Trail Blazers News: 2 Intriguing Forwards Likely Being Considered with No. 7 Pick
The Portland Trail Blazers boast a whopping two lottery selections in the first round of this month's impending draft — their own No. 7 pick and the No. 14 selection, thanks to a previous trade with the Golden State Warriors.
Although this year's class is considered one of the weakest since at least 2013 (and keep in mind, that draft wasn't too shabby ultimately — the best player that year, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, was selected outside of the lottery and since became an NBA champion and two-time league MVP), that doesn't Portland won't take all the cheap, rookie-scale salaried help it could get.
Per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, Portland general manager Joe Cronin is expected to be eyeing two forwards, Pac-12 All-Freshman Team Colorado Buffaloes swingman Cody Williams and Cholet Basket forward Tidjane Salaun, with the No. 7 pick.
Williams, an intriguing 6-foot-8 prospect, averaged 11.9 points on .552/.415/.714 shooting splits, three rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 steals a night during his 24 healthy contests with the Buffs in 2023-24. The 6-foot-9 Salaun, a second-year pro with Cholet, averaged nine points on .373/.329/.767 shooting splits, four rebounds, 1.2 steals and one dime in his 33 contests with the French club.
