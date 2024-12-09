Anfernee Simons’ Struggles Could Signal Time for a Change in Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the season with low expectations, and their current performance reflects that reality. Sitting at 8-16 and occupying the 13th seed in the stacked Western Conference, the Blazers are widely expected to be sellers as the trade deadline approaches. Among the potential trade candidates, Anfernee Simons stands out as a player the team may need to seriously consider moving.
Simons, now in his seventh NBA season, is Portland's longest-tenured player. Despite being only 25 years old, he’s considered a veteran by NBA standards. Early in his career, Simons played a limited role, but his responsibilities expanded significantly last season following the trade of Damian Lillard. While he delivered a strong performance during that transition, his production has dipped considerably this season.
Shooting efficiency has been a key issue for Simons. A career 38 percent three-point shooter, he has hit just 32 percent from beyond the arc this season, a sharp decline from last year. His overall numbers have also fallen, averaging 16.5 points (down six points), 2.6 rebounds (down one rebound), and 4.4 assists (a 1.1 assist decrease) per game.
His field goal percentage hovers slightly above 40 percent, far below the standard for a lead scorer. While Simons has shown flashes of brilliance, it’s clear he is not a No. 1 option for a rebuilding team.
On the other hand, the Trail Blazers have an abundance of young talent waiting to emerge. Players like Scoot Henderson and rookie center Donovan Clingan (once he returns from injury) offer promising potential, while Shaedon Sharpe is already proving to be a capable scorer in just his third year.
With these players ready to take on larger roles, it raises the question: does it make sense for Portland to continue investing in Simons, who is arguably fourth on the team’s developmental priority list?
Despite being the team’s second-leading scorer, Simons’ fit within the Blazers’ long-term vision is questionable. Portland needs a clear-cut No. 1 scorer and a dynamic facilitator to accelerate its rebuild. Given Simons’ struggles this season and the team’s broader needs, trading him before the deadline could open the door for younger players to develop while potentially yielding valuable assets in return.
As the trade deadline looms, the Trail Blazers are certain to be active. Whether Simons will be the one to depart the Pacific Northwest remains to be seen, but his performance and role make him a prime candidate to be moved.
