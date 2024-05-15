Trail Blazers News: Big East Star Seen As Intriguing Lottery Pick for Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers now have the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in next month's impending 2024 NBA Draft. One intriguing prospect for the club is reigning champion Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle — although Portland is pretty darn stacked with young, intriguing guard talent already.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report explains why Castle could be a fascinating pick, but a tough fit, with this Blazers roster.
"The Portland Trail Blazers will be in a tricky spot at draft time with young guards who need minutes and contractual commitments to forward Jerami Grant and center Deandre Ayton," Wasserman writes. "Roster changes seem needed at some point, so fit shouldn’t factor too much into the front office’s decision."
"A mix of 6-foot-6 size, playmaking, lockdown defense and offensive rebounding represent differentiator skills and traits that make Stephon Castle and his archetype extra compelling," Wasserman adds. "Even without a jump shot, you could feel his impact in other ways during Connecticut’s national title run, when he showcased his passing, tough driving, perimeter defense and knack for being in the right spots at the right times to finish plays."
"Improved shooting would unlock upside, though teams could still see a useful Swiss Army knife who won’t need to make threes," Wasserman concludes.
Castle was named an NCAA All-Tourney and NCAA All-Region honoree, plus the Big East Freshman of the Year, for his one-and-done efforts for Jim Calhoun. Across 34 contests (30 starts), he averaged 11.1 points on .472/.267/.755 shooting splits, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
