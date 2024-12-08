Bill Simmons Ready to Give Up on Blazers Guard
The Portland Trail Blazers are enduring a challenging season, ranking among the league’s worst teams.
However, their struggles are not due to a lack of talent. The Trail Blazers boast a roster filled with young, promising players as they navigate a rebuilding phase. Yet, as is often the case with rebuilding teams, they will eventually face tough decisions about which players to retain. It’s unlikely they’ll keep all of their recent draft picks, and difficult choices lie ahead.
One player unlikely to be part of such decisions—at least initially—is Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Despite his immense potential, questions about Henderson’s fit and readiness to lead the team have started to emerge. NBA podcaster and sportswriter Bill Simmons recently expressed doubts about Henderson, acknowledging that while he was high on the young guard before the draft, Henderson has yet to deliver on that promise.
Henderson, a 6-foot-2 point guard with a muscular frame and explosive athleticism, has shown glimpses of star potential. His ability to drive past defenders, attack downhill, and finish at the rim has drawn comparisons to a young Russell Westbrook.
Additionally, Henderson is a willing passer capable of racking up assists, an active defender, and an improving jump shooter—a skill he showcased during the latter half of his rookie season. At just 20 years old, his age and potential suggest he could develop into a franchise cornerstone.
However, his performance this season has fallen short of expectations. Through 16 games, Henderson is averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 0.9 steals in 26.5 minutes per game. While these numbers are respectable for a second-year player, they haven’t matched the hype surrounding him entering the league.
There is still plenty of time for Henderson to turn things around, but doubts persist about whether Portland is the best environment for his growth. If the Trail Blazers decide he isn’t their long-term solution, they may look to trade him while his value remains high.
The Trail Blazers have other pieces they could move on from to improve their team, but more often than not, all signs point to Henderson.
Although moving Henderson would be a bold move, it wouldn’t be shocking if Portland explores their options soon. For now, the Blazers—and Henderson—remain in a state of uncertainty.
