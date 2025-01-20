Blazers' Anfernee Simons Listed as 'Dream' Trade Target For East Contender
As the Portland Trail Blazers continue their rebuild, trade rumors are swirling, and one name that has emerged in discussions is Anfernee Simons. Recently, Bleacher Report listed Simons as the Detroit Pistons’ “dream target” ahead of the trade deadline.
The Pistons have struggled with injuries, most notably with starting shooting guard Jaden Ivey sidelined due to a broken fibula. Simons, who has shown significant growth and scoring ability for Portland, would be an ideal replacement for Ivey, helping to fill the offensive void and keeping Detroit competitive in the playoff race.
Simons’ talent is undeniable. He’s averaging over 18 points per game this season and is shooting a robust 42 percent from beyond the arc, making him an offensive weapon for any team in need of scoring.
Detroit would benefit from his ability to create his own shot and space the floor, two elements that have been missing since Ivey’s injury. His 36-point, nine-assist performance in a game against Detroit on Jan. 6 showcased his skill set perfectly—Simons can not only score efficiently but also facilitate for teammates, which is precisely what the Pistons need with Cade Cunningham being their main playmaker.
Adding a player like Simons would allow Cunningham more freedom to score, and his ability to take on more ball-handling duties would take pressure off the young star. Detroit, who is still building for the future, would have an ideal long-term piece in Simons alongside Cunningham and Ivey, creating a potent backcourt trio for years to come.
However, while Simons may be an excellent fit for Detroit, from a Blazers fan’s perspective, trading him seems unlikely. Portland has already committed to building around Simons, who is signed through 2027, making him a foundational piece in the team’s future.
While the Blazers are still in the process of rebuilding following the Damian Lillard era, moving Simons would disrupt that vision. Trading him would not only deplete the team’s offensive options but could also send the wrong message to the fanbase about the Blazers’ commitment to the future.
For Portland to even consider trading Simons, they would need a significant offer—one that could contribute to their long-term goals. Detroit might offer veteran players whose contract expires soon, or include future draft picks. However, it’s difficult to imagine Portland moving on from Simons unless they receive an offer that aligns with their future strategy.
The Blazers would likely need to add a third team to facilitate the deal or sweeten the pot further, but given how integral Simons is to their rebuild, they are unlikely to make such a move unless the return is exceptional.
While the Pistons may be eyeing Simons as a dream target, for Portland, trading him is a non-starter unless an extraordinary offer comes across their desk.
