Blazers Center Seen as Trade Possibility For Title-Contending East Team
The Portland Trail Blazers entered this offseason looking to potentially trade away some veteran pieces from their roster for future assets. So far, they have just moved off-guard Malcolm Brogdon but still have some guys to work with.
One of which is center Robert Williams III, who is coming off an injury that he suffered last season. Williams III could provide a team with a reliable rebounder that also plays solid defense when he is on the court.
Portland has an excess of centers in their frontcourt, sparking the thought of moving one in a deal. Williams III seems to be the easiest to move, likely due to his team-friendly contract.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst believes that a trade for Williams III could be what one team in the Eastern Conference is missing. Windhorst sees the New York Knicks as the perfect landing spot for the Trail Blazers center.
I think their roster is a little incomplete, they've obviously done a great job but from an X and Os standpoint, they are a little bit short at center. They lost Isiash Hartenstein, they have to rely on Mitchell Robinson, who has been terrific, but he has been a little injury prine. Let's keep on eye on what they do from a trade standpoint as the season goes along. There's already been some connection between them and Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz....also I would say Robert Williams from Portland, I would say any team looking for a center is gonna watch Robert Williams closely this year."
For Portland to move Williams III, it would mean that they have full trust in rookie Donovan Clingan. Clingan, along with Deandre Ayton will look to take the majority of playing time at the center position, potentially leaving WIlliams III on the bench.
It could be in the best interest of Portland to move Williams for future assets as the team continues to rebuild. Portland finished with a record of 21-61 last season so they will be looking to try to get themselves back more toward a place of contention.
The Trail Blazers will likely still be a bottom team in the Western Conference but they are expecting to be much more competitive on the court. A trade of Williams III could help them fast-track their rebuild efforts depending on what they would get back for him.
