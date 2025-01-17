Blazers Considered Top Destination for Veteran From East Powerhouse
The 2025 NBA trade deadline is just weeks away, and teams are still actively seeking new pieces to land to help boost their chances at a title. Among the many teams expected to make a move before Feb. 6 are the Portland Trail Blazers, who are currently rebuilding following the exit of star point guard Damian Lillard.
The Blazers are reportedly a favorite to land Jericho Sims, a big man for the New York Knicks. Portland has often dealt with injuries in the front court, resulting in weaknesses in their interior offense and defense.
Sims, recognized for his shot-blocking and athleticism, could instantly fill a key need as a rim protector. His impressive vertical leap and agility make him a formidable shot blocker, which would significantly strengthen the Blazers' defense, particularly against opposing bigs.
Portland could use an immediate improvement in rebounding, and adding Sims could be the catalyst for that. The team ranks 20th in the NBA in rebounding, averaging about 51.3 per game.
Second-chance points have been a storyline in several losses on the season for Portland. Sims' athleticism and instincts help give him the edge over opposing teams.
Sims is a strong rebounder, particularly on the offensive glass, which would help the Blazers boost their rebounding and create more second-chance opportunities. Given Portland's struggles in this area, his athleticism and instincts would give them a valuable advantage in securing rebounds.
With Sims still on a rookie contract, it wouldn’t be difficult for the Blazers to match his salary in a deal to send him to Portland. There are a couple of options Portland could take in order to secure a deal with the Knicks, including one of the team’s veterans.
Jericho Sims’ contract with the New York Knicks is worth $5,658,206 over three years, with $3,565,862 guaranteed. His average annual salary is $1,886,069.
In the 2024-25 season, Sims will earn a base salary of $2,092,344, with a cap hit of the same amount ($2,092,344) and a dead cap value of $651,180 if he were to be waived or traded.
For the Trail Blazers, trading for Sims would be relatively affordable, as his salary is modest by NBA standards and fits within their salary cap flexibility. Given his contract structure, Portland could take on his remaining salary without it significantly impacting their cap space or long-term financial plans.
Portland could choose to include any of their second-round draft picks or any of their veterans with a lower salary and instantly improve their inside game.
More Blazers: