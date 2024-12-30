Blazers Could Face Shorthanded 76ers Squad in Final Game of 2024
The Portland Trail Blazers are getting set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for their final game of 2024. It has been an up and down season for Portland but they enter this game having won two straight contests.
Ahead of this game, the 76ers could be missing some crucial players. Star center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable as he deals with a left foot sprain. Embiid is also still dealing with a sinus fracture that he suffered weeks ago.
The 76ers will also be without rookie sensation Jared McCain as he recovers from meniscus surgery. Guard Eric Gordon is listed as questionable for this game as well. So, Portland could see the 76ers not at full strength, at least with their normal three All-Star players.
As for the Trail Blazers, they could also be missing some guys. Veteran forward Jerami Grant has been listed as questionable for this contest. Center Robert Williams III has also been listed as questionable and he has missed the past few games due to injury.
Forward Toumani Camara remains questionable with a foot sprain. Dalano Banton also is questionable with a left hip contusion.