Blazers Could Move Star Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers have had a respectable start to the 2024-25 season, considering their roster's current state. With a mix of promising young talent and a few veteran players, the team is in a transitional phase.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Blazers are widely viewed as potential "sellers." However, any moves will depend on receiving the right offers. Portland is unlikely to trade assets just for the sake of it, but if the price is right, some notable players could be on the move, including longtime guard Anfernee Simons.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Simons is among the players who could be dealt in a deal if the Blazers decide to pivot further toward their rebuilding phase.
"Thus, with Anfernee Simons coming off an injury-shortened 2023-24 season and struggling to find his rhythm to start this season, some executives around the league question if Portland will be more willing to part with the 25-year-old guard than in years past."
The 25-year-old guard has started to regain his form this season, scoring 20 or more points in each of his last three games. Overall, Simons is averaging 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 41 percent from the field and 34 percent from three-point range. These numbers, while solid, reflect a slight dip from his performance last season, a decline partly attributable to injuries that have hindered his consistency.
Simons, now in his seventh NBA season—all spent with Portland—has experienced both the highs and lows of the franchise's recent history. Drafted 24th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, he has steadily developed into a reliable scorer and playmaker. At just 25 years old, Simons still has significant upside and could provide value to a contending team in need of offensive firepower and backcourt depth.
While the Blazers may ultimately choose to hold onto Simons, his combination of youth, talent, and experience makes him an intriguing trade candidate. For teams looking to bolster their roster for a playoff push, he could be an appealing target. For Portland, moving Simons would signal a commitment to their young core and a willingness to invest in their long-term future.
As the trade deadline nears, Portland’s willingness to part with Simons—or any other key player—will hinge on the offers they receive. While the Blazers are open to making moves, they are unlikely to act unless the return aligns with their vision for the franchise.
Simons' name will likely surface in trade rumors, but whether he remains a Blazer or heads elsewhere will depend on how the market unfolds.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers News: Surprise Portland Star a Finalist for Major Midseason Honor