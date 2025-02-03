Blazers' Deandre Ayton Offers Blunt Response About Facing Off Against Suns
The Portland Trail Blazers secured a convincing 127-108 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, powered by a standout performance from center Deandre Ayton, who faced off against his former team.
Despite scoring 24 points on 11-of-12 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds, Ayton downplayed the significance of the game.
“I don’t really care about that,” Ayton told reporters after the matchup.
His nonchalant attitude may have surprised some, but his play on the floor certainly made an impact.
Ayton’s 24-point outing marked another solid performance in a strong stretch of games for the 26-year-old, who has been much improved recently after battling inconsistency earlier in the season. His shooting efficiency, alongside his visible intensity and energy on the court, has helped the Blazers secure seven wins in their last eight games.
Notably, Ayton’s production has come at a time when Portland is in the midst of rebuilding, adjusting to life post-Damian Lillard and integrating their younger core.
While Ayton has been a key contributor, the game highlighted a deeper issue for the Suns, who gave up the 2018 No. 1 overall pick in a trade that sent him to Portland in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic.
Nurkic did not play in the matchup and has been largely absent from the Suns' rotation since being traded. Ayton’s performance exposed Phoenix's ongoing struggles, particularly in the paint, where the Blazers dominated with 66 points, compared to just 32 for the Suns.
It's clear that, even if Ayton's personal feelings weren't tied to the matchup, his abilities would have been valuable in Phoenix's current setup.
For Portland, the game also underscored Ayton’s potential, especially as the team works to build around its new, young roster. After a slow start to the season, Ayton's recent play has been a bright spot.
In his past four games, he has averaged 22.3 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 71.9 percent from the field. These performances are his best stretch of the season and, by far, his most impressive since joining the Blazers.
While Ayton’s play on Saturday night was indeed a highlight, it also served as a reminder that the Blazers are moving forward with a new identity. Though injuries have plagued Portland, including Ayton missing time earlier in the season, his recent form offers hope for the team's rebuilding process.
It also signals that Ayton may be starting to find his rhythm, which could be key to Portland’s long-term success.
