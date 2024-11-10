Blazers-Grizzlies: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Portland Trail Blazers return home from a four-game road trip with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The Trail Blazers come into this game having lost two straight to the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves, and four of their last five games overall.
Can the Trail Blazers rebound against the Grizzlies?
How to Watch
Trail Blazers-Grizzlies will take place at 6 p.m. PT on Sunday. The game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southwest, and Bally Sports Southeast. The game can also be streamed on NBA League Pass, YouTube TV, and the Fubo TV app.
Odds
The Grizzlies are road favorites (-2) over the Trail Blazers (+2). The over/under is set at 224.5.
Predictions
Can the Trail Blazers shoot better against the Grizzlies? In their latest game against the Timberwolves, Portland did not have a single player score 20 or more points. The Trail Blazers shot just 24 percent from the three-point line and had only 13 assists in the game. Their inability to set up shots or bank in threes proved pivotal, as Minnesota easily defeated them 127-102.
The Trail Blazers will also have to do a better job at defending three-point attempts. Portland allowed Minnesota to attempt 50 of them on Friday. The Timberwolves made 22 of those shots, which equated to 66 total points just off of three-pointers. Portland allows opponents to attempt an average of 40.5 three-pointers per game, which ranks third-last in the NBA. They also allow their opponents to complete the eighth-highest rate of three-pointers.
The primary advantage for the Trail Blazers in this game is that the Grizzlies will be without star Ja Morant, who is currently week-to-week with a hip injury. Even without Morant, the Grizzlies proved they can win by defeating the Washington Wizards 128-104 on Friday.
Prediction: Grizzlies 110, Trail Blazers 103
More
This is the Trail Blazers' final game before they begin play in the NBA Cup on Tuesday, with a group stage game against the Timberwolves.
More Trail Blazers:
Longtime Trail Blazers Announcer Tragically Passes Away
Blazers HC Chauncey Billups Bashes Offensive Gameplan in Loss to Timberwolves
Blazers May Have Found Their Answer to Help Shore Up Frontcourt