Blazers Guard Reportedly Being Linked to Lakers Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers are gearing up to be active sellers ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline as they fully commit to a rebuilding phase.
Among the players likely to be moved is their young guard Anfernee Simons, the longest-tenured Blazer and one of the franchise’s most consistent contributors in recent years. Simons is expected to draw significant interest from contending teams, including their Western Conference rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.
John Hollinger of The Athletic noted that L.A. could be a team interested in the long-time Blazer.
“That amount is enough to match the salaries of most of the star players they’d be considering. Zach LaVine, for instance, makes $43 million; Anfernee Simons makes $25.9 million.”
Simons’ departure feels inevitable as Portland looks to clear the way for its young core to develop.
Selected 24th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, Simons was just the third high school player drafted directly to the league since 2015, following Thon Maker and Satnam Singh. Over his career with the Trail Blazers, Simons has averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting an efficient 43 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.
His scoring ability and sharpshooting make him a highly desirable target for teams seeking to bolster their offensive firepower.
Simons, 25, still has plenty of potential to offer, making him one of the hottest names on the trade market. Several teams are already rumored to have expressed interest in the talented guard, with the Lakers emerging as a potential suitor. Los Angeles, like other teams in need of perimeter scoring and a secondary playmaker, could view Simons as the perfect addition to help them make a deep playoff run.
Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have a promising young core that is ready to step into larger roles. Sophmore guard Scoot Henderson has shown flashes of his star potential, while center Donovan Clingan looks like a valuable piece for the future. Shaedon Sharpe, now in his third season, continues to prove himself as an emerging scoring threat, making it easier for Portland to part ways with Simons.
A trade involving Simons seems not just possible but likely as Portland prioritizes its long-term rebuild. For the Lakers and other interested teams, the chance to acquire a skilled, young guard with proven ability will be hard to pass up.
As the deadline approaches, all eyes will be on Portland to see where Simons lands and how the Blazers continue to reshape their roster for the future.
