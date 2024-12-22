Blazers Have Gone Over a Month Without Recording Specific Feat
The Portland Trail Blazers lost another game to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday by a score of 114-94. It was a poor showing all around for this Trail Blazers team as they couldn't get anything to click offensively against the stout Spurs defense.
San Antonio tends to make life tough on opponents due to their overall size on the floor. Portland fell right into the trap of the Spurs' defense and couldn't muster up very much offense.
Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups didn't mince words after the game, pointing out the obvious to the media.
“We obviously had a tough time scoring in the game,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told reporters at the Frost Bank Center.
Within the loss, it set a mark that the Trail Blazers haven't hit in over a month. Portland hasn't recorded two consecutive wins since they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 13 and the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 17.
It's been a rough stretch of games for the Trail Blazers and they now sit with a record of 9-19 on the year. Luckily for them, the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz are just behind them in the Western Conference standings.
Portland finished dead last in the West standings a year ago and they have been trying to avoid the same fate this time around. While the Trail Blazers entered the season hopeful to be more competitive, not many expected anything close to them competing for the playoffs.
This team is still very young and is learning how to win games. But far too often this season, Portland has seen themselves get blown off the court.
The loss to the Spurs was the seventh time this season that Portland has dropped a game by more than 20 points. The team has looked better in different spurts but they haven't been able to find consistency from game to game.
Portland is expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline next spring as they try to bring in more future assets to the organization. The Trail Blazers have some veteran pieces who could be of interest to other teams and they may finally look to move them.
This rebuild that Portland is in feels like it may take some time but the young core is still maturing. Patience may be required but fans will only hold out for so long.
