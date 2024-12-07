Blazers HC Chauncey Billups Explains Bizarre Deandre Ayton Decision vs Jazz
On Friday, the Portland Trail Blazers suffered one of their worst losses of the 2024-25 season when they were defeated by the lowly Utah Jazz 141-99 at home.
The 42-point loss was one of the worst this early in the season. The Trail Blazers were run out of the gym from the start, behind the eight ball in a big way to start the game in the first quarter, trailing by double digits.
The Blazers were not prepared at all and have now dropped three consecutive games. Not only was the team bad, but head coach Chauncey Billups had to make some tough decisions throughout the game, including benching his starting center, Deandre Ayton.
After the game, Billups explained why he only played Ayton for the first two minutes of the second half before benching him.
"I didn't like his spirit in the game."
Ayton started and played in his fifth game after returning from a finger issue. He had been fine in his return, scoring more than 10+ points in each contest; however, he wasn't the same against the Jazz.
Ayton, who only played 17 minutes, recorded six points, four rebounds, zero assists, two blocks, and two turnovers while shooting 42.9 percent from the field.
Ayton has been solid this season, averaging 14.3 points per game, 9.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 blocks in 16 games and 29.9 minutes of action.
The entire problem didn't lie on Ayton; Billups also said he felt his team was 'overconfident' against the 4-17 Jazz team.
"Those are dangerous games, letdown games," said Billups. "Anybody that puts their jersey on in the NBA is a great player ... You gotta respect every single person that puts on a jersey ... We just didn't do that. For some strange reason, we felt like we were the better team in this game, and they showed us that we weren't."
The Jazz were hitting on all cylinders as nine players scored in double-digits. On top of that, the Jazz also scored 76 points on the paint and outrebounded the Trail Blazers 61-34.
Nothing went right for the Trail Blazers, and their next chance for a better outing will be on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
After Sunday's game, the Trail Blazers won't have a contest until Friday, Dec. 13, against the San Antonio Spurs.
