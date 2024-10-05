Blazers Hoping Young Star Can Take Major Leap This Year
As Scoot Henderson embarks on his second NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers, expectations are high for the former third overall selection in 2023. After a rollercoaster rookie campaign, Henderson is expected to take a significant leap in both his on-court production and leadership role, especially for a team that has had to fully embrace its rebuild, after the trade of Rip-City icon Damian Lillard. Henderson's combination of athleticism, motor, and improved basketball IQ as the former G League Ignite standout should be poised to make strides as the face of the franchise in year two under head coach Chauncey Billups.
Henderson’s rookie season offered a glimpse of his enormous potential. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, his physical gifts were evident, but his ability to navigate the complexities of the NBA game took some time for him to adjust to in his rookie campaign.
He showed flashes of ability, combining speed and explosiveness to penetrate defenses, while his defensive intensity was already ahead of many rookies. However, like most first-year players, consistency was a challenge and the grueling length of the NBA season does play a role for new members of the league. Now, with a full offseason to refine his skills and study the game, Henderson is expected to become more polished in his decision-making and execution, as Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian observes.
Key areas of focus for Henderson’s leap will be his shooting and playmaking. While his athleticism allows him to score at the rim, his perimeter shooting was streaky during his rookie season. If he can improve his three-point shooting, he will become an even more dangerous offensive weapon. Additionally, with departure of Lillard, Henderson will be tasked with becoming Portland’s primary playmaker, taking full control of the offense and getting his teammates involved. His passing ability is already solid, but as the game slows down for Henderson he will be able to utilize his gifts even further as balances his playmaking with his ability to score.
In the final month of his rookie campaign Henderson averaged 19.4 points, 9.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds a game as it seemed like he began to find his confidence to close the year. During the month of April, Henderson shot 41.7 percent from three on nearly seven attempts per night. The future of the Trail Blazers is in Henderson hands, and if he can harness the things he's learned in rookie year, then year to could a breakout season for the young point guard.
