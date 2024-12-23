Blazers Injury Report: Blazers Star Downgraded Ahead of Mavs Matchup
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday for their 29th game of the 2024-25 season. The Blazers will look for their 10th win of the season and their fourth on the road.
They'll look to get back to the win column after suffering a tough loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The Blazers are spiraling, having lost seven of their last eight games. They will look to avoid making it eight out of nine; however, it won't be easy, as the Blazers could be without their star center, Robert Williams III.
Williams is listed as questionable prior to the game due to a left ankle sprain.
This ankle issue is new for Williams. Considering his long list of injuries in his career, it wouldn't be surprising if the Blazers were cautious with him. The center has played an average of just 11.0 minutes in his previous two appearances.
Williams has been a key player for Portland thus far. He is averaging 7.5 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 73 percent from the field in 10 games and 17.1 minutes.
If he is unable to give it a go on Wednesday, the Blazers will likely lean on Deandre Ayton, and Donovan Clingan will likely see more minutes at center. Ayton leads the depth chart with 30.3 minutes per game and 14.3 points per game, while Clingan contributes with 16.6 minutes and six points per game.
Williams has only played a limited amount this season, but his performance on the court has been massively helpful, especially defensively. The former All-Defensive player is showing that he is among the best rim protectors in the league in his limited time on the court.
Not only is Williams on the injury report, but Dalano Banton and Matisse Thybulle are also on it.
Banton is questionable due to a hip injury. There is a chance he could miss his third consecutive game due to a left hip contusion. Blazers guard Scoot Henderson would likely see some more minutes if Banton cannot play.
As for Thybulle, Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said last week that he has resumed standstill shooting on the court but hasn't progressed to taking contact. He has yet to play this season due to an ankle injury.
The Blazers will face one of the best teams in the Western Conference and look for a big upset.
