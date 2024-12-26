Blazers Injury Report: Crucial Big Man Could Miss Jazz Game Due to Lingering Ailment
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Utah Jazz in their first post-Christmas game. Portland will be looking to get back into the win column as they are currently on a two-game losing streak.
The Trail Blazers are 2-8 over their last 10 games but the Jazz aren't much better, going 3-7 overall. However, heading into this game, Portland could be without one of their more critical pieces on the floor.
Center Robert Williams III is listed as questionable for this contest as he deals with a nagging ankle injury. Williams III missed the Trail Blazers last game due to injury and is in danger of doing it again here.
If Williams III can't give it a go, others will need to step up. Luckily for the Trail Blazers, they have a plethora of big men to use in rotations.
Rookie center Donovan Clingan has emerged as a favorite of the organization and could take on more playing time if Williams III misses the game. Deandre Ayton will also be called up for Portland in this game.
Williams III brings energy and rebounding off the bench for this team so this would all be missed if he can't go. His contributions to the team have been nice to see this season but injuries have taken away from his strong start.
The veteran has only played in 10 games this season, showing that the injury concern for him remains fairly strong. There has been speculation that the Trail Blazers may look to move Williams III before the NBA trade deadline but other teams could be wary of the injury issues.
For the year, Williams III has averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. When he is on the floor, Williams III has been great for Portland but keeping him healthy has been a real problem for this team.
As they gear up for the Jazz, Utah is one of the two teams below the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings. If Portland wants to remain ahead of them in the standings, getting a win would be huge.
The Trail Blazers enter this game with a record of 9-20 for the year while the Jazz own a record of 7-21. The only team below both of them is the New Orleans Pelicans with a record of 5-25.
