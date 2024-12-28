Blazers Injury Report: Multiple Crucial Players Could Miss Mavericks Matchup
The Portland Trail Blazers have not had the kind of season that a lot of their players were hoping for. While they aren't quite the worst team in the NBA, they are still 13th in the Western Conference standings. They are well outside of the playoff picture and don't have much hope of getting back into it.
While the Blazers are in rebuild mode, they were hoping to show some improvement this season, especially from some of their young players. One of the young players they were hoping to see improvement from is Robert Williams III, one of the players who they got in a trade from Boston.
So far Williams III has had injury problems galore. This season, he has played just ten games. That's after he only played in six games a year ago after the Blazers acquired him. They were hoping he could blossom into a good piece off the bench for them.
Toumani Camara has been someone who they have liked this season. He has played in every game so far this season and has improved in his second year. After being a rookie last year, he has improved almost every major statistical category, except for his shooting.
Dalano Banton has played fairly well for Portland as well off the bench. He is averaging 9.5 points per game and is shooting 35.6% from deep, a major improvement from a year ago. All three of these players are guys that the Blazers would like to have active for as many games as possible.
Unfortunately, all three are listed as questionable on the injury report prior to their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Williams III has a right ankle sprain. Camara has a left foot sprain. Banton has a left hip contusion. The Blazers would love for all of them to play.
The Trail Blazers would like all of them to play if for no other reason than to showcase them for a potential trade. Trading Williams III is going to be tough because of his lengthy history of injuries. Camara is someone that other teams like, but the Blazers might make it tough to acquire him.
Keep an eye on the Blazers when the trade deadline does approach. They aren't likely to win a lot of games prior to the February deadline to get back into the playoffs, so they are likely going to be sellers.
