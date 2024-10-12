Blazers Injury Report: Multiple Key Players Missed Preseason Game vs Clippers
The Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night in their preseason bout. Promising young guard Shaedon Sharpe didn't play as he is dealing with an injury. Center Robert Williams III also didn't suit up as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury.
Sharpe, who was the 7th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is expected to play a crucial role in Portland’s future, especially after the team traded superstar Damian Lillard in the 2023 offseason. The Trail Blazers are entering a rebuilding phase, and Sharpe’s development is key to their long-term success. Last season, he showcased his immense potential with high-flying dunks, incredible athleticism, and flashes of outside scoring ability.
His motor gives him versatility on both ends of the floor, which could help him develop into an impactful two-way weapon. The Blazers are keen to ensure Sharpe remains healthy and ready to contribute at full capacity when the regular season rolls around toward the end of October.
The Trail Blazers front office and staff have bigger concerns regarding their injured center. Williams, whom the team recently acquired from the Boston Celtics as a part of a trade for Jrue Holiday, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Williams’ injury is a setback for Portland, as they were counting on his defensive presence and rebounding ability in the frontcourt. Williams could have been used as an asset if the franchise decided at some point during the regular season to commit to a tank for the number one overall draft pick in 2025.
Williams has developed a history of getting injured and that could be a major turnoff for teams who are looking for a key rotational player. The former Texas A&M big man has all the tools to be an effective piece to a majority of contending teams in the NBA. If Williams is unable to get back to full strength teams could be reluctant to do business with Portland.
While preseason games provide valuable opportunities for player development and team chemistry, Portland seems to be prioritizing long-term health over immediate action. Sharpe was seen at shootaround Friday morning ahead of the game, while Williams will be a story to monitor as the regular season gets underway.
