Blazers Injury Report: Robert Williams Status Upgraded Ahead of Clippers Matchup
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight and they could be getting a massive piece back into the rotation. Center Robert Williams III has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful for this game.
Williams III has missed the past few games for Portland due to an illness. Blazers insider Sean Highkin reported the news on social media.
Getting Williams III back for this game could be huge for the Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers will already be without rookie center Donovan Clingan for this game as he deals with a recently suffered ankle issue.
More Trail Blazers news: Donovan Clingan Injury Status For Blazers vs Clippers
If Williams III can't give it a go, Portland would be down two centers against Los Angeles. That would leave them with Deandre Ayton and Duop Reath to man the frontcourt against the Clippers.
Portland has relied upon their strong size up front this season so their normally strong advantage would take a hit. Williams III has been in and out of the lineup this year due to multiple reasons.
Williams III has a long injury history but Portland heavily believes he can impact winning. However, this hasn't stopped opposing teams from looking at him ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline.
Williams III has been one of the hottest names on the trade block and it has seen Portland potentially prepare to move him. The Trail Blazers value him highly so they won't just sell him off but instead will try to land some additional assets for the future.
The more that Williams III can play ahead of the trade deadline, the better a return will be for Portland. It remains to be seen if the Trail Blazers will indeed move on from Williams III but it seems that his time with the team could be coming to an end soon.
We should know more about his status for this game against Los Angeles closer to the official tip-off. But the hope is that he can suit up to help Portland take down the Clippers tonight.
More Trail Blazers stories:
Blazers Receive Concerning News Regarding Donovan Clingan’s Ankle Injury
Blazers' Deandre Ayton Could Land With East Contender in Latest Odds
Blazers Announce Schedule Changes Amid Southern California Wildfires
Blazers News: Chauncey Billups Reveals Unfortunate Injury Update on Donovan Clingan