Blazers Injury Report: Two Starters Doubtful Ahead of Crucial Hawks Matchup
The Portland Trail Blazers will look for their third consecutive win on the season and sixth win of the year.
The Blazers will look to carry that momentum they created on Wednesday, tonight, and they'll do so against the Atlanta Hawks. While they'll look for that to be the case, the Trail Blazers will be without two key starters for their matchup: guard Anfernee Simons and center Deandre Ayton.
Simons is listed as out, and Ayton is ruled doubtful but unlikely to play.
Head coach Chauncey Billups listed Anfernee Simons as unlikely to play due to an illness; however, he is feeling better. Billups shared the news with reporters on Saturday.
Billups also listed Ayton as unlikely to play due to his finger issue.
Ayton is expected to miss his third straight contest on Sunday due to a sprained right finger. Donovan Clingan should continue to start at center if Ayton is ultimately ruled out yet again.
The Blazers rookie center, Clingan, has been a revelation for Portland. He is coming off the best contest of his young career on Wednesday when he recorded 17 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and a career-high eight blocks against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The rookie center will look to continue his stellar play on Sunday, and it looks like he will get another crack at the starting position.
Ayton has been solid for the Trail Blazers, averaging 13.3 points per game, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 52 percent from the field and 62 percent from the charity stripe.
As for Simons, he will likely miss his second straight contest Sunday due to an illness. However, the 25-year-old guard's participation in practice is a good sign that he is nearing a return to action.
The young guard is in his seventh season in Portland and is on his way to averaging his lowest points average since the 2020-21 season. He is averaging 16.3 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, shooting 38 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.
Simons has been solid in his Blazers, as he's averaged 14.2 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 43 percent from the field and 38 percent from three in 331 games in his career.
Simons and Ayton will be missed for Sunday's contest as they face the 6-7 Hawks, who will also look for their third consecutive win.
