Blazers-Jazz Preseason Finale: How to Watch, Odds, Injury Report, More
On Friday night, the 2-1 Portland Trail Blazers will look close out their preseason with a winning record, when they host the 4-1 Utah Jazz at the Moda Center.
How to Watch
The action tips off at the Moda Center, and can be watched via League Pass for non-locals and listened to via Rip City Radio 620 and KSL 97.5 FM. Portland fans based in town can tune in via the brand-new Rip City Television Network, a collective of affiliate networks including satellite-accessible stations KATU and KUNP, plus a direct-to-consumer subscription service, BlazerVision.
Odds
Per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network, the Jazz opened as -3 favorites, but the Blazers are now -1.5 favorites to claim the home W.
Injury Report
Starting small forward Jerami Grant (rest), starting point guard Anfernee Simons (ankle), All-Defensive swingman Matisse Thybulle (knee), and forward Jabari Walker (right ankle soreness) all sat out of Wednesday's 111-100 victory over German club Ratiopharm Ulm. Per ESPN's latest NBA Injury Status report, all four players are listed as day-to-day, with each estimated to return Friday.
Perpetually hurt back-up center Robert Williams III, who played just six games last year, is already hurt, as he's grappling with a lingering hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined throughout Portland's preseason. Starting shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is still recuperating from a shoulder injury, and is slated to be out until at least early November. He is participating in pregame shootarounds.
Rookie Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier strained his right hamstring and has been ruled out. The 6-foot-3 hyper-athlete had been projected to be a lottery pick ahead of his one-and-done NCAA season with the USC Trojans, but the team's underwhelming play and questions about Collier's offense caused him to sink to the No. 29 pick. Did Utah snag a steal late in the first round? Time will tell.
More
Second-year point guard Scoot Henderson, who had been demoted to a bench role prior to Sharpe's injury, has been kind of on fire during this preseason (well, not from beyond the arc). He's averaging 17.7 points on .442/.250/.706 shooting splits, 5.3 assists (against 2.7 turnovers), 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals a night. He scored 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting from the foul line against Ratiopharm Ulm, notching a game-high +21 plus-minus. Look for him to finish his preseason strong against the Jazz's guards.
More Trail Blazers: Legend Bill Walton Will Be Honored by Alma Mater This Season