Blazers' Jerami Grant Being Linked in Trade Talks With East Contender: Report
As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Feb. 6, 2025, one name generating considerable buzz is Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers. Grant traditionally plays a significant role on the Trail Blazers, but the team has since seen a decline in offensive production this season.
With the Cleveland Cavaliers emerging as a potential landing spot, a move to Cleveland could be a win-win for both teams, with the Cavaliers bolstering their roster for a deep playoff run and the Blazers continuing their rebuilding efforts.
Grant, who is set to turn 31 in March, has seen his offensive role decrease significantly this season. After averaging 21.0 points per game last year on 16 shot attempts, Grant has dropped to 15.0 points per game on just 13 attempts. This decline is largely due to Portland shifting its focus to playing through its backcourt and using Grant as a secondary scorer.
Despite the dip in production, Grant remains a talented two-way player with plenty to offer a contender. His ability to score both inside and from beyond the arc—he shot 38.1 percent from three last season—makes him a versatile weapon who can stretch the floor and create opportunities for others.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, currently in playoff contention, could be an ideal destination for Grant. With stars like Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley, the Cavs are strong defensively and have a dynamic backcourt. However, they lack a consistent forward who can contribute on both ends of the floor, and Grant could fill that gap perfectly.
Grant’s 6-foot-8 frame and defensive versatility would help ease the burden on Mitchell, who often guards opposing backcourt players, while Grant's ability to defend multiple positions would add depth to Cleveland’s already-stout defense. Offensively, Grant could provide scoring and spacing, allowing Garland and Mitchell more room to operate and helping to open up Cleveland’s offense.
Though Grant's production has dipped this season, he is still highly regarded around the league, and his experience makes him a valuable asset for a team looking to make a postseason run. Portland is in the midst of a rebuild, and moving Grant could allow them to acquire assets for the future, especially with Grant turning 31 in March.
The Cavaliers could offer a combination of young players like Isaac Okoro or Caris LeVert, along with future draft picks, to make the deal work. For Cleveland, this would be a move that strengthens their roster without sacrificing their long-term future.
As the deadline draws nearer, any potential deal involving Grant could develop quickly, possibly in the 24-48 hour window leading up to the trade deadline. With his all-around game and playoff pedigree, Grant could be just the addition the Cavaliers need to solidify their place among the Eastern Conference's elite, and this trade could be one to watch closely as the deadline nears.
Jerami Grant is averaging 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season, shooting 38.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three-point range.
