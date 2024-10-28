Blazers-Kings: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
On Monday night, the 1-2 Portland Trail Blazers travel to the Golden 1 Center in California's capital to suit up against the 0-2 Sacramento Kings.
How to Watch
The fun tips off at 7 p.m. PT, and can be viewed on NBC Sports California for Kings fans and KATU ABC 2 in Portland. It can also be streamed via fuboTV and NBA League Pass. Fans on the go can listen in on SiriusXM, Rip City Radio 620, and Sactown Sports 1140 in Sacramento.
Odds
The Trail Blazers are heavy underdogs to steal a win on the road, against a Kings club semi-desperate for its first win against a tanking team. According to sportsbook aggregator The Action Network, Sacramento is listed as a -12.5 point favorite to secure a victory at home. Kings All-Stars De'Aaron Fox (23.5 points) and DeMar DeRozan (22 points) are pegged to number among the matchup's top three leading scorers. Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is projected to lead Portland in scoring, with a 22.5-point over/under.
Predictions
Sacramento boasts a prolific offense, comprising three stars who scored 19.5 points or more during the 2023-24 seaosn in Fox, DeRozan, and All-Star center Domantas Sabonis. The Kings play little defense (uncharacteristic for a Mike Brown-coached team, but apt for this club's particular personnel), and will look for pace and relentlessly efficient offense to notch its first of hopefully many victories this year. The Kings are borderline desperate to best the Blazers. Look for a 120-105 Sacramento win.
More
Deni Avdija has had a rough start to his Portland tenure. Playing against the shorter DeRozan, look for head coach Chauncey Billups to feature the younger, bigger small forward early and often in the hoops of goosing his scoring for this bout. The former No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Avdija is averaging 9.3 points on a paltry slash line of .290/.091/.900, along with 6.3 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 29.3 minutes per.
Second-year wing Toumani Camara, meanwhile, has looked terrific. He's been starting alongside Avdija while Shaedon Sharpe recuperates from a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-8 Dayton combo forward is averaging career highs of 9.3 points on .455/.556/.600 shooting splits, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 steals a night, while starting all three bouts. Though he was drafted with the No. 52 overall pick in 2023, Camara has emerged as a roster staple for Portland.
