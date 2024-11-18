Blazers Land Former NBA Champion in New Trade Proposal
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline in February. They have a few pieces that opposing sides should be interested in, including multiple veteran players.
Portland has held onto most of its veterans despite rumors speculating about them moving them over the summer. General manager Joe Cronin has developed a reputation around the NBA as a tough negotiator as he tries to get the Trail Blazers back into a place of contention.
But Portland should look to make some moves to net some additional assets for the future. One player that could be a highly coveted piece is center Robert Williams III.
Williams III returned from injury this season and has been playing very well for the Trail Blazers. He could be a strong addition for any team needing more size and rebounding, potentially creating a strong market for Portland.
In a new trade proposal, Portland moves on from Williams III and nets a former NBA champion in the process. The deal would have the Trail Blazers making a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Los Angeles would get Williams III to help bolster their frontcourt going forward. His energy off the bench could be massive for the Clippers as they look to compete in the Western Conference.
Portland would land veteran forward P.J. Tucker, guard Amir Coffey, and a 2029 first-round draft pick swap from the Clippers. Tucker hasn't played yet this season as he and the Clippers have been working out a plan to get him off the roster.
Tucker may not want to head to a rebuilding team like Portland but he could be a nice veteran presence for the locker room. Portland could also buy him out, freeing him to sign wherever he wanted.
The big prize here would be the pick swap and Coffey. Adding the potential to swap first-round picks that late in the decade with Los Angeles could be extremely beneficial for Portland.
Coffey would be a depth addition for Portland, giving them more firepower off the bench. On the year, he has averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 steals per game with Los Angeles.
He has also shot 50 percent from beyond the 3-point line. This could be a decent option for the Trail Blazers and one that Cronin may need to consider if given the opportunity.
More Blazers: Deandre Ayton's Injury Could Be Worse Than Originally Expected