Blazers Land Franchise Star in Blockbuster Multi-Team Trade Proposal
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams at the upcoming Feb. trade deadline next year. The team has a few veteran pieces that could heavily interest some teams around the NBA, setting them up to get some big deals done.
Players like Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III, Jerami Grant, and Anfernee Simons have all been mentioned in different trade talks. So far, Portland has held onto each player in the hopes that a better deal will come down the pipeline.
In a new proposed trade deal, the Trail Blazers move two of these players while also landing a franchise cornerstone. The deal would involve the Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets, setting up a massive three-team trade.
More Trail Blazers: Cooper Flagg's Dominance vs Arizona Giving Blazers Glimpse Into Potential Future
Brooklyn would receive Simons and a 2030 first-round pick from Portland. Chicago would receive Ayton, guard Matisse Thybulle, a 2025 first-round draft pick swap from Brooklyn, a 2026 second-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-round draft pick from Portland
Finally, the Trail Blazers would land guard Zach LaVine and forward Cam Johnson.
Portland would be sending out two of their highly coveted assets but landing LaVine and Johnson could be worth it. LaVine is a star in the NBA and could easily help the Trail Blazers get right back into playoff contention.
Chicago has been dangling him on the trade market for a long time and there have been reports that they would move him without getting a first-round draft pick in return. While his contract is a bit of an issue, he could be exactly the type of player to help Portland accelerate their rebuild.
LaVine has looked great to start the season for the Bulls and could be the veteran star leader that the Trail Blazers are missing. Pairing him in the backcourt with Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson could give Portland a top-scoring trio.
Additionally, landing Johnson could be good for Portland as he is a strong defender who can shoot the 3-pointer well. The Trail Blazers may end up trading Grant so having Johnson on the roster could give them some insurance once a Grant move is completed.
This would be a potentially risky move for the Trail Blazers but one that would help them be more competitive now. Rebuilds can be very long and Portland may be patient but they can't stay at the bottom for too long.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers' Donovan Clingan Sets Franchise Record, Passing Bill Walton