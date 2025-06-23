Blazers Legend Clyde Drexler Showered With Praise by NBA Fans
The Portland Trail Blazers have had all sorts of star players come through the organization over the years. But legend Clyde Drexler is one of the more beloved players in the history of the franchise.
Drexler had his birthday over the weekend and he was showered with praise from NBA fans.
@attapotronix: "Blazers legend"
@kovitsoti: "Happy Birthday Glide🎉🎂🎁🏀"
@whiterodman88: "Dream team member 🔥"
@fabriziozago1: "Happy bday Clyde the Glyde,"
Drexler was taken by the Trail Blazers in the 1983 NBA Draft with the No. 14 overall pick. The forward proceeded to spend 12 seasons with the organization before Portland traded him to the Houston Rockets in 1995.
Drexler had career averages of 20.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. The veteran also shot 47.2 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three-point range.
Over his career, Drexler made 10 All-Star teams, two second All-NBA teams, two third All-NBA teams, and one All-NBA first team. Drexler is also part of the NBA's 50th and 75th anniversary teams.
The legend also won one NBA title while with the Rockets during the 1995 season.
