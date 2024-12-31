Blazers Likely Lose Massive Trade Partner Ahead of Deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be sellers as this year's February 6 NBA trade deadline, just over one month away, approaches. The team is reportedly poised to move several veteran players as they lean fully into a rebuild.
With a roster filled with talent that could bolster contenders, the Trail Blazers are likely to be central players in the trade market. However, a recent trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers may alter the landscape for Portland’s potential deals.
On Sunday, the Lakers addressed a critical need by acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith, a reliable 3-and-D wing, along with Shake Milton. This move significantly strengthens their roster, particularly on the defensive side, and likely takes them out of the running for Portland’s top trade target, Jerami Grant.
Grant, a 6-foot-7 forward with a similar skill set and build to Finney-Smith, was seen as an ideal fit for the Lakers before this trade. Now, with Finney-Smith onboard, it seems unlikely that Los Angeles will pursue Grant, especially if the asking price includes a first-round pick.
While Grant may no longer be in the Lakers' plans, their interest in other players from Portland’s roster remains intact. The Lakers, still looking to reinforce their frontcourt, are reportedly eyeing one of the Trail Blazers' centers—Deandre Ayton or Robert Williams. Both players are expected to be on the move before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, with the Blazers open to dealing at least one, if not both.
Among the two, the Lakers appear more focused on Williams. At 27 years old, Williams is one of the league’s top rim protectors and would provide valuable support alongside Anthony Davis. Despite his history of injuries, Williams remains a sought-after asset, and the Lakers, armed with two tradable first-round picks, could make a compelling offer. However, the asking price for Williams is unclear and will likely depend on the market closer to the deadline.
The Lakers' recent trade for Finney-Smith addresses one of their most pressing needs and removes them as suitors for Grant. However, their interest in Portland's big men underscores their continued efforts to strengthen their roster for a playoff push.
As the trade deadline nears, the Trail Blazers’ willingness to part with key veterans ensures they will remain a pivotal team in trade discussions.
More Blazers: New Trade Proposal Has Blazers Send Jerami Grant to West Rival For Young Star