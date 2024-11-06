Blazers Listed as Trade Destination For Star Former First-Round Pick
The Portland Trail Blazers have started the season with a 3-5 record through eight games. While this isn’t exactly a stellar start, it’s a bit better than many analysts anticipated for a team expected to sit near the bottom of the league standings. Despite these low expectations, Portland has some talented players who may attract trade interest as the season progresses.
For now, they’re unlikely to act as buyers in the market, but Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently outlined some potential targets for the team. Among these, Hughes noted that a “dream target” for the Blazers would be Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
"Talk about a buy-low opportunity!"
"After failing to reach an extension agreement, Kuminga found himself coming off the Warriors bench by the team's fourth game. Lackluster effort, gear-grinding offensive ball-stopping and all the typical defensive miscues that have come to define his promising but frustrating career were on full display as the rest of the Dubs embraced collective defense and quick decision-making."
"Kuminga was better in back-to-back wins over the Pelicans, but he's otherwise stood out for the wrong reasons. Maybe he's pressing."
"The star upside remains intact. If the Blazers could get ahold of Kuminga now, they'd land a potential cornerstone at a bargain rate.”
While trading for Kuminga may seem like a long shot, his skill set would be an excellent addition to Portland’s roster in an ideal scenario. Kuminga is off to a promising start this season, averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.
An elite athlete, Kuminga has shown flashes of high-level ability but remains somewhat inconsistent. At just 22 years old, he’s still developing and has areas to polish in his game.
The Warriors drafted Kuminga with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Kuminga is entering his fourth season and possesses the physical tools that scouts look for in a potential star. His length, athleticism, and energy on both ends of the court align well with Portland’s current roster, where he could contribute to a more competitive team environment.
Adding him to the Blazers would not only bring a young talent with room to grow but also make Portland a more formidable opponent as they continue to develop their core.
The Trail Blazers are one of the few teams who won't be buying this season, but one can dream.
